Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

