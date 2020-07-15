Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Issued By B. Riley

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RLI. TheStreet cut shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $79.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RLI by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

