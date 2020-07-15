Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

BXS stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

