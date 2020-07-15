Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Unum Group Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,924,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

