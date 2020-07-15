Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Issued By B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

