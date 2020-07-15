Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Talos Energy Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

TALO stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $516.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.24. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.