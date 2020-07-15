Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $18.01 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.