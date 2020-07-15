Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Issued By B. Riley

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

PRU stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

