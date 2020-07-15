Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.