Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $36,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $14,953,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $20,414,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

