Principia Biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,679 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,434% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,004 shares of company stock worth $3,317,337 over the last three months. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,043,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 111,018 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

