Piper Sandler Comments on HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:HCA opened at $98.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after acquiring an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

