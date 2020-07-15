Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Shares of UHS opened at $92.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 634,974 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

