Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

COF opened at $60.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

