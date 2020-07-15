Pi Financial Analysts Give K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) a C$6.00 Price Target

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$4.99.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

