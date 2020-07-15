Peel Hunt Increases Luceco (LON:LUCE) Price Target to GBX 135

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 103 ($1.27) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Luceco from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

LUCE opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.73. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of $205.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36 ($0.44) by GBX (28.30) (($0.35)). Research analysts anticipate that Luceco will post 998.0769711 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 646,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11), for a total value of £581,400 ($715,481.17).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

