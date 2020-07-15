Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Trading Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $290.08 and last traded at $290.25, approximately 619,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,004,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.00.

Specifically, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,525,250 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.36 and its 200 day moving average is $272.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

