Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) Insider Ronald Neil Sinclair Sells 6,258 Shares

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Ronald Neil Sinclair sold 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £11,514.72 ($14,170.22).

PCA opened at GBX 192.25 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Palace Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 158.37 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 347.34 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81. The company has a market cap of $88.51 million and a PE ratio of 192.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

