NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXTC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

NXTC opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. NextCure has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

