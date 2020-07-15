National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:NEX) Head to Head Survey

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and National Energy Services Reunited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.26 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -9.78 National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 0.84 $39.36 million $0.74 8.62

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Energy Services Reunited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 3 0 3.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.77, suggesting a potential upside of 67.50%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.78%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -7.70% -3.63% -1.72% National Energy Services Reunited 5.32% 7.31% 4.32%

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.