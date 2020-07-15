National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exfo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

EXFO opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.15. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

