NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

