Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.91, 523,496 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 958,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Specifically, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,947,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,086 shares of company stock worth $16,640,892 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.75, a PEG ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

