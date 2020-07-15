MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $522.22 on Monday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

