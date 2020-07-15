Luminex Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luminex in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

LMNX opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -214.65 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,837 shares of company stock worth $8,662,612. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luminex by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Luminex by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Luminex by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

