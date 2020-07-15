LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

LTC opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

