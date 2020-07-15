Login (LON:OOUT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Login (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:OOUT opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.41. Login has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Login Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

