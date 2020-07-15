LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.93, approximately 1,025,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,195,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Specifically, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,372 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.