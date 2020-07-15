Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,523,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $865,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after acquiring an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

