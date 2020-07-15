Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $350.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $348.43 and last traded at $346.74, with a volume of 16727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.98.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,657 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,137. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.