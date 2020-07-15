Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €36.80 ($41.35) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.38 ($50.99).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

