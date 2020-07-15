Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Analysis

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kirkland’s and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -9.39% -39.72% -7.34% Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.07 -$53.26 million N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 1.75 $431.13 million $4.53 21.62

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland’s and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $95.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats Kirkland’s on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 428 stores, including 364 power strip or lifestyle centers, 31 freestanding locations, 18 mall locations, and 15 outlet centers in 37 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

