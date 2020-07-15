KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KCDMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.41. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

