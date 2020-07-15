KeyCorp Comments on ITT Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

ITT stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ITT by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ITT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

