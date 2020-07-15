KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.
NYSE KBH opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 904,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
