KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE KBH opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 904,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

