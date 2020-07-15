JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSKR. Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $12.96 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

