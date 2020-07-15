Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca plc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AZN stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

