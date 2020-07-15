Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPXSF. Peel Hunt lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $125.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

