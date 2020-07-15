Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nasdaq Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $124.80 on Monday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 86,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

