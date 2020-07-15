Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DNB ASA/S’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DNB ASA/S in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DNB ASA/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

DNHBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $14.85 on Monday. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

