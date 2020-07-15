Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revlon in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $9.11 on Monday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $505.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Revlon by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revlon by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revlon by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revlon by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revlon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

