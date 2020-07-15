JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €15.00 ($16.85) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($24.27) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($18.99) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.88 ($21.21).

JCDecaux stock opened at €15.45 ($17.36) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.50. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

