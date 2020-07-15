International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.12) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($4.88).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 372.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

