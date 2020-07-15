Insteel Industries (IIIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

IIIN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.48 million, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

