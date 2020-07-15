Insider Selling: Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) Insider Sells 52,632 Shares of Stock

Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) insider Nicola Foulston sold 52,632 shares of Rosenblatt Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £34,210.80 ($42,100.42).

LON RBGP opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.11 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rosenblatt Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

