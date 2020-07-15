Humana Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $10.07 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will earn $10.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.29.

Humana stock opened at $396.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.93 and a 200 day moving average of $359.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.