Home Bancshares (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HOMB opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.