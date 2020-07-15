Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.76 ($49.17).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €48.60 ($54.61) on Monday. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($59.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of -783.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

