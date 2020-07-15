Head to Head Survey: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

This table compares Verra Mobility and Hennessy Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.97% 35.20% 8.45% Hennessy Capital N/A 38.22% 0.62%

91.2% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Hennessy Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Hennessy Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.85 $33.34 million $0.65 15.28 Hennessy Capital N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verra Mobility and Hennessy Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hennessy Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Hennessy Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Hennessy Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Hennessy Capital

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.