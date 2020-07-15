Head to Head Review: Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) versus HCA Healthcare (OTCMKTS:HCA)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 1 15 0 2.94

HCA Healthcare has a consensus price target of $147.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.18%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.34 billion 0.65 $3.51 billion $10.50 9.42

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17% HCA Healthcare 5.90% -304.76% 7.60%

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 179 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers located in 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

